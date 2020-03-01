David Beckham’s Inter Miami want to bring “big names” from Europe to MLS – but Cristiano Ronaldo is in no hurry to leave Juventus.

Cristiano Ronaldo insists he has no desire to seek a move away from Juventus despite speculation linking him with a move to David Beckham’s MLS franchise Inter Miami.

Miami are set to play their first ever MLS match on Sunday when they go to Los Angeles FC, finally completing a process Beckham and MLS began in 2013.

Beckham bought the club in February the following year and in January 2018 his team was awarded the 25th MLS franchise for the 2020 season.

Having built the squad from scratch, few players can be considered household names, but Beckham has ambitions to bring recognisable “big-name players” from European leagues to Florida.

Beckham even namechecked Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo, with both mentioned as possible future targets that could elevate the club’s reputation, but the latter is in no rush to leave Juventus while they are successful.

First #InterMiamiCF road trip. Off to Los Angeles! pic.twitter.com/IfQgCeYgjU — Inter Miami CF (@InterMiamiCF) February 28, 2020

“I’m happy,” Ronaldo told Sky Sports News. “I’m in the best club in Italy.

“I’m playing alongside the best players, happy we won trophies last year, and this year I hope to win as well.

“As an individual I am happy. I went to Juventus to score goals and do my best and I am very happy.”

The Portugal icon made his 1,000th career appearance last weekend and, although he is 35, he still plans to play another few hundred before calling it quits.

“It’s a good achievement,” he added. “One thousand games means that dedication, hard work and talent pays off.

“It is not easy to do 1,000 games at 35 years old. I’m so happy. It’s nice but I hope to play hundreds of games more.”

Ronaldo will not be adding to that figure this weekend, however, as the Derby d’Italia clash with Inter that was scheduled for Sunday has been postponed due to the state of emergency in northern Italian regions relating to the spread of coronavirus.