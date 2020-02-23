I thought VAR helped a referee – Stefano Pioli fumes at Fiorentina penalty call

Stefano Pioli has hit out at VAR and the officials after Fiorentina were awarded a late penalty to salvage a draw against Milan.

Milan must take responsibility for their draw against 10-man Fiorentina, says Stefano Pioli, but the coach was convinced his side should not have had a late penalty awarded against them.

Ante Rebic’s goal put Milan ahead after 56 minutes in Saturday’s Serie A clash, with Fiorentina’s chances diminished further when Dalbert was sent off after a VAR check.

But Fiorentina rallied late on and were given a penalty when Alessio Romagnoli was deemed to have fouled ex-Rossoneri striker Patrick Cutrone, even though the defender seemed to have got the ball.

Erick Pulgar converted beyond Asmir Begovic – who had replaced the injured Gianluigi Donnarumma early in the second half – and Milan were ultimately fortunate to come away with a point after Martin Caceres and Dusan Vlahovic missed late chances.

Though Pioli acknowledged his side had slipped up in failing to retain their lead, he was sure Romagnoli was unfairly penalised.

“We have to take full responsibility, as we had the game in hand, did everything we needed to do, but then stopped playing once Fiorentina went down to 10 men and assumed the game was over,” he told DAZN.

“There are regrets, we certainly shoulder responsibility, because we made errors.

“As for the penalty, there are no doubts, it was not a penalty. You could tell from the bench that the ball moved when Romagnoli went in.

“I do not understand why technology is not used in these situations. I do not understand it. I thought and had taken it for granted that VAR helped a referee change an incorrect decision, but apparently that is not the case.

“It’s difficult to accept, because we’ve had some strange incidents going against us. We shoulder a lot of the responsibility, because we made mistakes, but on the other situation, there’s nothing we can do to control that.”

While Milan will leave Florence feeling hard done by, Cutrone – who clapped the travelling support after the game – insisted he had no intention to celebrate if he had been on spot-kick duties.

“Milan will never be an opponent for me. I thank them for all they gave me and the applause at the end,” Cutrone told DAZN.

“I am happy with the point, I thank the Viola fans for their support and the Milan fans for their salute. If I had taken the penalty, I never would have celebrated because I respect Milan so much and I would never do that to them.

“I have to thank Fiorentina for believing in me. I have to repay the club with performances and I hope many goals.”