Cristiano Ronaldo 1,000: Cristiano Ronaldo’s phenomenal career in numbers

Cristiano Ronaldo will make his 1,000th career appearance when Juventus travel to SPAL. We look at the numbers behind the landmark.

Amid a career littered with impressive landmarks, Cristiano Ronaldo scaled another when he made his 1,000th professional appearance in Juventus’ Serie A match at SPAL on Saturday.

Multiple honours and numerous records have been collected along the way by the five-time Ballon d’Or winner, who made his senior debut for Sporting CP back in August 2002.

He has since proved indispensable during his spells at Manchester United, Real Madrid and now Juve, while the 35-year-old is also a talismanic presence in Portugal’s colours.

Here we look at the phenomenal numbers Ronaldo has produced for club and country.

1000 – Cristiano Ronaldo will make his 1000th senior appearance over his career for club & country in @juventusfc‘s game with SPAL today: Sporting CP B: 2 apps

Sporting CP: 31 apps

Manchester United: 292 apps

Real Madrid: 438 apps

Juventus: 73 apps

Portugal: 164 apps Landmark. pic.twitter.com/erVSRu2L8W — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) February 22, 2020

725 – Ronaldo’s goals-per-game ratio is predictably superb and he has powered on since breaking through the 700 barrier earlier this season.

450 – The bulk of his goals came for Real Madrid, a remarkable return from 438 appearances. Ronaldo is the all-time leading scorer for the 13-time European champions.

99 – The same distinction applies for his country. Ronaldo has scored more international goals than any European player in history. Iran’s Ali Daei (109) is the only man still ahead of him.

311 – The bulk of his Madrid haul came with a triple century in LaLiga, while 84 of his 118 Manchester United goals came in the Premier League. In a shade over one-and-a-half seasons in Serie A, Ronaldo has 41 in Italy’s top flight.

128 – Ronaldo’s haul in the Champions League is a record in Europe’s top competition, with Lionel Messi 14 goals in arrears.

2 – Almost all of Ronaldo’s appearances have come at the highest level. The exception are a pair of third-tier outings for Sporting CP B in 2002-03.

27 – Sevilla are the opponent who have conceded more Ronaldo goals than any other, edging out Atletico Madrid (25), whose torment at his hands continued in the Champions League against Juve in 2019.

69 – The 2011-12 season, when Ronaldo won the first of two LaLiga titles at Madrid, was his most prolific across all competitions. The 2018-19 campaign was the first time he failed to pass 50 goals for eight years.

42 – Karim Benzema has more assists for Ronaldo goals than any other player, well clear of Gareth Bale and Mesut Ozil on 27 apiece.

76-90 – Ronaldo is most prolific at the business end of games. The final 15 minutes of the 90 have yielded 170 goals.

5 – Ronaldo has won the Champions League on five occasions, with four of those coming at Madrid. He opened the scoring before Manchester United overcame Chelsea on penalties in the 2008 final.

1 – Euro 2016, which Ronaldo lifted as captain, was Portugal’s first major international honour.