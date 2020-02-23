Cristiano Ronaldo matches Gabriel Batistuta and Fabio Quagliarella in Serie A record books

Cristiano Ronaldo has joined Gabriel Batistuta and Fabio Quagliarella on a list of players to score in 11 straight Serie A games.

Ronaldo, on his 1000th professional appearance, put Juventus ahead after 39 minutes of Saturday’s clash with SPAL, tucking in from Juan Cuadrado’s cross.

The goal took 35-year-old Ronaldo level with Fiorentina icon Batistuta and Sampdoria star Quagliarella, both of whom had previously scored at least once in 11 straight Serie A matches.

While Batistuta achieved the feat in the 1994-95 campaign, Quagliarella – also aged 35 at the time – did so last season.

Neither player could make it 12 games on the run, however, meaning Ronaldo will have the chance to set a new record when Juve face Inter in a crucial match in the title race on Sunday.