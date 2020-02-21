Pioli hails influence of Zlatan Ibrahimovic’s determination and ambition

Stefano Pioli praised Zlatan Ibrahimovic for his influence on a Milan team that has lost just once since he arrived for a second spell.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic’s determination and ambition is having a positive impact on Milan, according to coach Stefano Pioli.

Milan have lost just once since Ibrahimovic made his return to the Rossoneri on a six-month contract in December.

A win at Fiorentina on Saturday would at least temporarily move Milan into the top six.

Ibrahimovic has scored three times in eight appearances so far in his second spell, but Pioli believes he has brought more than just goals.

“We are training well and that’s the truth, here you can breathe the positive air,” said Pioli. “The priority is the present and you can only determine the future by thinking about the present.

“We don’t think about stuff we can’t impact; we don’t have the time nor the energy to think about anything else.

“To have such an example of determination and ambition as Ibra has, it can do us good. If Ibra has become a champion and a unique player, it’s because he is always hungry and wants to improve himself.”

Though there has been speculation about Pioli being replaced at the end of the season, contrasting talk has suggested he could have his contract extended.

“It’s pleasing to know that my job has been judged in a positive way,” he added. “I feel that I’m the point of reference for the team.

“No coach is secure regardless of the results. In the end, the ones who make the decisions will decide.

“But I can’t answer questions about my future on every press conference, let’s focus on the present and see what will happen.”