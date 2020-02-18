Serie A weekly roundup: Lazio, Milan the winners as Inter lose ground in title race

After another set of eventful results in the Italian league, FOX Sports Asia gives you a roundup of the weekend’s action.

No Ronaldo, no problem for Juventus

The Champions returned to winning ways with a professional 2-0 victory over Brescia. Paulo Dybala’s sublime free-kick and Juan Cuadrado’s neat finish gave them all three points but Cristiano Ronaldo dominated the headlines once again, even in his absence. The Portuguese captain was rested by Maurizio Sarri ahead of their Champions League encounter against Lyon next week, ending the record run of consecutive league games in which he had scored. The result will give Juventus a lot of boost going into the business end of the campaign as players will believe that they can get a big result without their star player as well.

Truly a three-horse title race as Lazio outclass Inter

Having taken over at the top of the table recently, a clash against the Rome-based Lazio was where Inter could have cemented their credentials as the real title contenders. Instead, a Sergej Milinkovic-Savic inspired Lazio side ran out winners despite falling a goal behind. New-signing Ashley Young scored his first goal in Inter colours before a Ciro Immobile’s penalty and Savic goal led Lazio to a 2-1 win and pushed them ahead of Inter in the second-spot on the league table, just a single point behind leaders Juventus.

Bad night for AS Roma and Paulo Fonseca

Another big result in the race for Champions League qualification at the Gewiss Stadium on Sunday. Just three points separated Atalanta and AS Roma before the game – a perfect example of a proverbial six-pointer. Star striker Edin Dzeko opened the scoring at the stroke of half-time for the visitors to make it 1-0 but Atalanta sealed the game within nine big second-half minutes as José Luis Palomino and Mario Pasalic scored in quick succession to increase the gap between the two teams to a big six points.

Milan’s European hopes still alive

AC Milan have had a slight boost recently with the return of star striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic but are still languishing 10 points behind the fourth-placed Atalanta. Since every game is a must-win for Milan now if they are to have any hopes of playing in the UEFA Champions League next season, the Rossoneri started the game against Torino with Ibrahimovic leading the line, hoping to inspire them to another victory. In the end, it was Croatia international Ante Rebic whose 10th-minute strike earned all three points and kept them in with a slight chance of Champions League football, however small that may be.

Another impressive win for Napoli

The Naples side kept themselves level with AC Milan at 35 points courtesy of a slender 1-0 victory against Cagliari. Rino Gattuso’s decision to drop midfielder Allan for ‘walking around in training’ dominated the headlines pre-match but fortunately for the manager, Dries Mertens’s 65th-minute strike ensured a victory for his team – failing which there might have been eyebrows raised about his decision.

Other results:

Lecce 2-1 SPAL

Bologna 0-3 Genoa

Udinese 0-0 Verona

Sampdoria 1-5 Fiorentina

Sassulo 0-1 Parma