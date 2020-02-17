Former Italy striker opens up about Pep Guardiola’s possible move to Serie A in summer

Italy’s legendary striker Alessandro Del Piero has admitted that it will be ‘interesting’ to see English Premier League giants Manchester City’s manager Pep Guardiola working in the Serie A. The 49-year-old has been linked with a move away from the Manchester-based club in the recent past after UEFA’s verdict which barred the club from appearing in European competitions for two seasons along with a very hefty fine worth of €30 million for ‘breaching’ Financial Fair Play (FFP) rules.

City have already issued a statement where they claimed that they will be appealing against the verdict in the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS).

However, it is still widely expected that Guardiola might leave the club in the summer if the ban is upheld and one of his possible destinations is Serie A giants Juventus who have been linked with him in the summer of 2019 as well.

Del Piero, who himself has spent nearly two decades with the Turin-based club and scored 290 goals in 706 appearances, while talking to Sky Sports News as cited by Football-Italia, expressed his opinion that Guardiola is a ‘good’ fit for every big club in Europe.

“I think Guardiola is a good fit for every club for what he did in the past and what he is doing now,” he said. “He won in Germany, he won in Spain and now I guess what’s missing is Italy and France. It could be really interesting to see him in Italy, definitely. This summer will be a hot summer, also in football.”