Lazio 1 – 2 Inter Milan: 5 talking points as Conte’s Inter drop to third in the league

As Simone Inzaghi’s rallied his Lazio side to inspire a come-from-behind win against title hopefuls Inter Milan and move to second, FOX Sports Asia takes a look at the key talking points.

1. Milinkovic-Savic the key for Lazio

Lazio midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic proved exactly why he is so crucial to his side with a scintillating performance from midfield. The midfielder nearly broke the crossbar with a thunderous striker early on and followed that up by scoring the winner for his side in the second half. Often dancing his way beautifully through the midfield, he showed exactly why Manchester United have been so keen on his services for the past 2 years with a huge performance.

2. Young rolls back the years

Antonio Conte always seems to know how to fit his signings in with ease and Ashley Young has been no different. The former United full-back often trolled mercilessly in England, has slotted in seamlessly in Italy. It was no surprise then when he rolled back the years with a vintage performance for Inter Milan against Lazio. Playing at wing-back, Young opened the scoring with a good finish and even managed to set-up another, but for the flag. Vintage stuff.

3. Inter Milan flounder in the title race

Inter Milan have a superior goal difference to Juventus and could have reclaimed top spot with a win, but for their profligacy. Conte’s role in taking this Inter team from zeroes to heroes this season has been immense but they have often faltered exactly when he needed them to perform the most. It’s still early days in his reign but if Inter Milan continue to drop big points, it might very well be a case of what might have been for his side at the end of the season.

4. Dark-horses Lazio move to second

The term dark-horses seems a bit derogatory for a Lazio side who have entertained thoroughly this season. The team from Rome boast of the second-best attack and the best defence in the league, having scored more goals than both Juventus and Inter Milan this season. While outsiders may find it a surprise, Serie A faithful know Lazio’s run is no fluke – Simone Inzaghi’s boys moving to within one point of leaders Juventus with a well-deserved win over Inter.

5. “Why not go for the Scudetto?”

Milinkovic-Savic’s man-of-the-match performance drew praise from all quarters and his words at full-time have got the Rome-faithful dreaming. The midfielder reiterated his side had been the better team on the day and vowed to deliver Champions League football next season but then went one step further. They won their last league title way back in 1999-2000, but Savic’s words indicated it was time to dream again. “Why not go for the Scudetto?”. Why not indeed!