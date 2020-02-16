Cristiano Ronaldo rested by Juventus for Brescia match

Juventus will be without Cristiano Ronaldo for Sunday’s match against Brescia, with Maurizio Sarri opting to rest his star forward.

Cristiano Ronaldo has been left out of Juventus’ squad to face Brescia in Serie A on Sunday.

Ronaldo’s penalty to snatch a 1-1 draw in the first leg of Juve’s Coppa Italia semi-final against Milan on Thursday continued his run of scoring in every match he has played in 2020.

The five-time Ballon d’Or winner’s next chance to continue that run and his record of netting in each of his previous nine Serie A games is likely to come in next weekend’s trip to SPAL.

Ronaldo’s next appearance will be the 1,000th outing of his highly decorated professional career.

Juve are level on points with leaders Inter at the summit and head coach Maurizio Sarri is once again without injured quartet Douglas Costa, Federico Bernardeschi, Sami Khedira, Giorgio Chiellini and Merih Demiral.