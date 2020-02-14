Mino Raiola hints at possible Juventus move for Paul Pogba

Paul Pogba’s agent Mino Raiola has hinted that Paul Pogba could join Juventus in the summer transfer window amidst speculations that the Frenchman now wants to leave Manchester United. Pogba is currently out of action due to an injury and is only expected to return to action later this month or in March.

The Frenchman was linked with a move to Real Madrid and Juventus in the 2019 summer transfer window but United managed to keep hold of him. However, the rumours refused to die down as Pogba kept pushing for a move. And it seems that he will indeed leave the club in the summer later this year.

Raiola claimed that Italy is like a home for Pogba and ‘he wouldn’t mind’ going back to Juventus. However, he did add that he won’t escape if United are in a difficult situation.

“Italy is like home for Paul. He would not mind going back to Juve but we will see what will happen after the Euros,” Raiola told reporters after Juventus’s 1-1 with AC Milan on Thursday (via Goal).

“Paul wants to play at the best level but he can’t escape by Manchester United if they are in a difficult situation,” he added.