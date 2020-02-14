Zlatan Ibrahimovic a ‘phenomenon’ and will decide his own Milan future

Milan re-signed Zlatan Ibrahimovic in January, and the veteran striker will have the final say on his future beyond June.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic is a “phenomenon” and will have the final say on whether to extend his stay at Milan, says director of sport Ricky Massara.

Veteran striker Ibrahimovic returned to the Rossoneri in January on a deal that runs until June with the option to extend his stay by a further 12 months.

Ibrahimovic, who won Serie A during his first stint with Milan, has scored three goals in six games across all competitions since re-joining and was in the starting line-up for Thursday’s Coppa Italia semi-final first leg against Juventus.

Massara hailed Ibrahimovic’s quality and said the Swede will be the one to decide his future.

Speaking to Rai Sport, Massaro said: “It’ll ultimately be up to him, how he feels and how long he wants to continue.

“He truly is a phenomenon, and we are very happy with his performance.”

Milan are 10th in Serie A after 23 games, 10 points adrift of the top four but only two away from Hellas Verona in sixth.