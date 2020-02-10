SPAL sack Leonardo Semplici

Leonardo Semplici guided SPAL to two promotions, but his tenure is over following a miserable run of form.

SPAL have sacked coach Leonardo Semplici following a miserable run of form.

The Serie A side are bottom of the table and have lost five of their last six league matches, a stretch that has left them seven points adrift of safety.

Semplici, who took over in 2014 and led SPAL from Serie C to promotion to Serie A in 2017, has paid the price for that run of form and is expected to be replaced by Luigi Di Biagio.

“The club thanks Mr Semplici and his staff for the work done and results achieved over the years,” SPAL, beaten 2-1 by Sassuolo on Sunday, said in a statement.