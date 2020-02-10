Zlatan Ibrahimovic slams AC Milan teammates for shambolic second-half performance vs Inter

AC Milan superstar Zlatan Ibrahimovic has slammed his teammates for failing to hold onto a 2-0 lead against arch-rivals Inter Milan. Antonio Conte’s men came back from behind to win the encounter 4-2.

Ibrahimovic, who returned to Milan in the January transfer window, scored Milan’s second goal after Ante Rebic had given them the lead. However, Inter came up with a spirited second-half performance to win the match and return to the top of league table.

The Swedish striker wasn’t happy with his teammates’ second-half performance and slammed them after the match. “It’s difficult to explain what happened,” the 38-year-old said as reported by Express.

“At half-time we told ourselves, the first 15 minutes going back out there will be crucial, and in that 15-minute spell we conceded two goals. We stopped playing, the team stopped believing, we stopped pressing, didn’t pass it around enough. From the equaliser onwards, everything collapsed.

“I think a lot of it is down to experience, because you must know how to control a game at 2-0 up, not just winning at the end.

“It’s strange, because our first half was practically perfect. I expected more from Inter and the first-half performance did not look like a team worthy of second place. They did after the break.”