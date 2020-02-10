5 talking points as Inter register remarkable comeback win in Milan derby

Milan derby is one of the most celebrated derbies in the world of club football despite losing some of its charisma over the last decade. On Sunday, it was Antonio Conte’s Inter who secured a remarkable 4-2 win despite going two goals behind against their city rivals in the first-half at the San Siro.

Here we are bringing you five talking points from the match where fans and spectators witnessed some high-class football in the much-awaited clash between two clubs from the great city of Milan.

Inter—the real force in Milan

Milan was perhaps the only city in Europe where for a large part of the last five decades, there were two of the biggest clubs in the country present. For most of that duration, the team who remained the dominant force was AC Milan as they almost always overshadowed their city rivals with trophies, star power and in terms of financial superiority. However, the pendulum has swung in the last decade or so as now Inter is the real force in the city and a win on Sunday proves that the Rossoneri will have to do a lot of effort to turn things back in their favour in the near future.

Zlatan is still ‘gold’

The famous saying ‘Old is Gold’ perfectly implies on one player and that is Zlatan Ibrahimović. The 38-year-old still has the ability to live up to the expectations on the big night as he proved in the Milan derby where he ended up scoring a goal for the team in the first-half. Ever since joining the Rossoneri in the January transfer window, the former Manchester United striker has already scored three times and provided an assist in just six appearances in all competitions.

Romelu Lukaku—the real star

Romelu Lukaku was always accused of missing on the big nights and scoring against only the weaker opponents. However, in the ongoing campaign, the Belgium international has proved his critics wrong—time and again—as he has scored the most important goals for Inter. The former Everton striker scored the assurance goal in the dying moments against the city rivals to complete a famous comeback win for the team on Sunday night. In the ongoing campaign, Lukaku has already scored 21 times and provided four assists in just 30 appearances for the Nerazzurri in all competitions.

Defensive unit—Milan’s real problem

AC Milan are going through a tough campaign and there can be a number of issues that can be highlighted with the team. However, one thing which is becoming more and more clear with every passing day is a problem in the defensive unit. Milan gave away the two-goal advantage in the derby night against Inter as they conceded four goals in the second-half and lost the tie with the score of 4-2. However, that was not the first time such instance happened as the Rossoneri also conceded four in the 5-0 rout in a league fixture against Atalanta on December 22nd. Despite the defeat on Sunday, Milan still have a chance to cement their spot in the UEFA Europa League next season but for that to happen, manager Stefano Pioli must figure a way out to strengthen the defensive unit.

The title race is well and truly on

In Italy, the country’s top division’s league title—which is also called Scudetto—is being dominated heavily by one team over the last decade—Juventus. However, things are starting to look a little different this time around as the Turin-based club are clearly not running away with the title. After 23 game weeks, Juventus and Inter are equal with 54 points at the top whereas they are just a point ahead of third-placed Lazio. Therefore, it is looking very likely that we are all about to see a title race going all the way down to the wire.