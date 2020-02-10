Serie A |

Zlatan Ibrahimovi becomes oldest goalscorer in Milan derby in Serie A history

Milan striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic

Zlatan Ibrahimovic, 38, made history during Milan’s derby loss to Inter in Serie A.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic became the oldest goalscorer in the history of the Derby della Madonnina in Serie A during Milan’s 4-2 loss to Inter on Sunday.

Ibrahimovic headed in from close range in first-half stoppage time to give Milan a 2-0 lead at San Siro.

At 38 years and 129 days, the former Inter star became the oldest goalscorer in the derby in a Serie A match.

Former Milan great Nils Liedholm (38 years, 43 days) – another Swede – is the only other man to have scored in the derby when aged 38, although he was 86 days younger than Ibrahimovic.

Inter staged a second-half comeback on Sunday to move top of Serie A, level on points with reigning champions Juventus.

Comments