Zlatan Ibrahimovi becomes oldest goalscorer in Milan derby in Serie A history

Zlatan Ibrahimovic became the oldest goalscorer in the history of the Derby della Madonnina in Serie A during Milan’s 4-2 loss to Inter on Sunday.

Ibrahimovic headed in from close range in first-half stoppage time to give Milan a 2-0 lead at San Siro.

At 38 years and 129 days, the former Inter star became the oldest goalscorer in the derby in a Serie A match.

Former Milan great Nils Liedholm (38 years, 43 days) – another Swede – is the only other man to have scored in the derby when aged 38, although he was 86 days younger than Ibrahimovic.

Inter staged a second-half comeback on Sunday to move top of Serie A, level on points with reigning champions Juventus.