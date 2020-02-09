Cristiano Ronaldo sets Juventus record by scoring in 10th consecutive Serie A game

Having turned 35 this week, Cristiano Ronaldo is still making history for Serie A champions Juventus.

Cristiano Ronaldo set a new Juventus record by scoring in Saturday’s Serie A clash with Hellas Verona.

Last week, the five-time Ballon d’Or winner became the first Juve player since David Trezeguet in 2005 to score in nine matches in a row in Italy’s top flight.

Ronaldo, who turned 35 this week, has now made Bianconeri history by becoming their first player to find the net in 10 consecutive league games.

The Portugal star opened the scoring in Verona with a measured finish on the break to give Juve a 1-0 lead.

The forward now has 20 Serie A goals in 2019-20 and 23 in all competitions.