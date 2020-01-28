BREAKING: Inter Milan sign Christian Eriksen from Tottenham Hotspur

Serie A giants Inter Milan have completed the signing of Christian Eriksen from Tottenham Hotspur. The Denmark international joins them on a three and a half year deal which will see him stay at the club until 2024.

Eriksen refused to extend his contract with Spurs, which was set to run down in the summer this year. As a result, the Premier League decided to part ways with him in January for a reported sum of €20 million rather than lose him on a free in the summer window later this year.

We can confirm the departure of Christian Eriksen who has today completed a transfer to Inter Milan. We wish you all the best for the future, @ChrisEriksen8.#THFC ⚪️ #COYS pic.twitter.com/O0CNKghOSv — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) January 28, 2020

Eriksen brings an end to a six and a half-year association with Tottenham, whom he joined for €13.5 million from Dutch giants Ajax. He made a total of 305 appearances for the club, scoring 69 goals and assisting another 89.

Inter, who are currently second on the Serie A table behind Juventus, would hope that the playmaker’s addition will help them push for the Scudetto in the second half of the season.