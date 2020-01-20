Cristiano Ronaldo solves 100 problems – Maurizio Sarri

Any failings on Cristiano Ronaldo’s part are made up for 100-fold, says Juventus coach Maurizio Sarri.

Maurizio Sarri hailed “champion” Cristiano Ronaldo after his brace saw Juventus to a precious 2-1 Serie A home win against Parma.

Ronaldo scored in either half to clinch victory on Sunday, capitalising on title rivals Inter’s failure to beat Lecce earlier in the day.

The Portuguese was a defensive contributor, too, yet he was outjumped by Andreas Cornelius as Parma briefly pulled level.

Sarri is happy to take the rough with the smooth when it comes to his star man, though.

“We have a champion who sometimes creates a problem for you but solves 100 of them,” he told Sky Sport Italia. “The rest of the team has to revolve around him.”

Ronaldo had chances for further goals, and Sarri was frustrated with his team’s inability to extend their lead and set up a straightforward finale.

“The mental intensity can be improved, even the management of certain moments of the matches,” he said. “I don’t even like dribbling in our own half in the last few minutes.

414 ‘s. The ONLY player to have scored at least 15 goals in the five major European leagues for 14 seasons in a row since 2006/07 #JuveParma #CR7JUVEpic.twitter.com/JM0Kqg2XCz — JuventusFC (@juventusfcen) January 19, 2020

“I would prefer to concede a goal on the counter-attack than in our own penalty area.

“Putting Higuain on at 2-1 was a clear message to the team: let’s end the game.”

Victory saw Juve move four points clear of second-placed Inter, although Lazio are also a threat a further two points back but with a game in hand.

However, Sarri is concerned by neither the Nerazzurri nor the in-form capital club.

“I have a fear for other things, not for football. Concern? Even that [would not describe it],” he said. “We are talking about sports.

“We know we have two very strong opponents. One is in an amazing moment that will hopefully not last long.”