Top goal scorers in Serie A since Cristiano Ronaldo joined Juventus

The Italian Serie A is without a doubt one of the most defensive football leagues not only of Europe but also of the whole world. However, stars like Roberto Baggio, Antonio Di Natale, Giuseppe Meazza and Francesco Totti have proved that strikers can also hold a position of importance in the league.

Cristiano Ronaldo is one of the latest in a long line of prolific forwards to have joined the Serie A, as he signed with Juventus at the beginning of the 2018-19 season. The five-time Ballon d’Or winner joined the Bianconeri from La Liga side Real Madrid with a hitherto-unmatched goal-scoring record, having netted 450 times in 438 appearances for Los Blancos.

That being said, let us now take a look at how the top-scorers’ table in the Serie A looks like, since the Portuguese ace joined Juventus. Read on!

#5 Krzysztof Piatek (Genoa, AC Milan): 26 goals from 55 appearances

Krzysztof Piatek joined Genoa from Polish club Cracovia in July 2018, for a reported transfer fee of €4.5million. After scoring 19 goals in 21 appearances for them, he was sold to AC Milan for €38million in January 2019. The 24-year-old forward has since scored 15 goals in 39 appearances for the Rossoneri – which means he has scored 34 goals in 60 appearances since the start of the 2018-19 season.

Out of those 34 goals, 26 were scored by him in the Serie A, in 55 matches.

#4 Duvan Zapata (Sampdoria, Atalanta): 29 goals from 45 appearances

Duvan Zapata joined Sampdoria from Napoli in July 2018 for a reported transfer fee of €18.5million, and almost immediately, he was loaned to Atalanta on a two-year loan deal. Since then he has scored 35 goals in 59 appearances for the Bergamo-based outfit.

Out of these 35 goals, 29 were scored from 45 appearances in the Serie A, while the remaining six goals were scored across other competitions.

#3 Fabio Quagliarella (Sampdoria): 31 goals from 53 appearances

Fabio Quagliarella signed with Sampdoria from Torino for a reported fee of just €2.7million. The very low price and the Italian striker’s golden form ever since has gone on to make the transfer deal one of the best-ever in recent times. In the 2018-19 season, he scored 26 goals in 37 Serie A appearances while in the ongoing 2019-20 season, he has netted five times in 16 matches – an overall tally of 31 goals in 53 appearances, hence.

#2 Ciro Immobile (Lazio): 35 goals from 54 appearances

Ciro Immobile joined Lazio from La Liga side Sevilla in July 2016, for a reported transfer fee of €9.45million. Since then, the 29-year-old has gone on to become one of the finest strikers in Italy, having scored 109 goals in 158 appearances across all competitions.

In the 2018-19 season, he scored 15 goals in 36 appearances for the Rome-based club, and in the ongoing 2019-20 season, he is the current top-scorer with a whopping 20 goals from just 18 matches – hence, an incredible 35 goals in 54 appearances.

#1 Cristiano Ronaldo (Juventus): 35 goals from 47 appearances

If you guessed that someone else, and not Cristiano Ronaldo would be at the top of this list, prepare yourself for a surprise.

The 34-year-old has played 66 matches in the Serie A so far, since he completed his €117million move from the Santiago Bernabeu to Juventus. As of today, he is just six goals short of the 50-goals mark for the Bianconeri.

Ronaldo has scored 35 goals from 47 Serie A appearances so far, and is the joint-second top-scorer in the league this season, with 14 goals from 16 matches.