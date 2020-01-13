Roma and Italy star Nicolo Zaniolo suffers ruptured ACL

Roma youngster Nicolo Zaniolo was in line for a breakout Euro 2020 with Italy but a serious knee injury has dashed those hopes

Nicolo Zaniolo is set to miss Italy’s Euro 2020 campaign after Roma confirmed he suffered a ruptured anterior cruciate ligament during Sunday’s 2-1 defeat to Juventus.

Azzurri boss Roberto Mancini was looking on from the stands at the Stadio Olimpico when Zaniolo was withdrawn in the 36th minute in obvious pain after a challenge from Juve defender Matthijs de Ligt.

The attacking midfielder beat four Juve players during a brilliant run that started near his own penalty area, but De Ligt – himself on for the injured Merih Demiral – stepped out and brought him down with a body check that earned a booking.

After the Serie A match, Roma tweeted to confirm Zaniolo would require surgery.

“Following the injury suffered during tonight’s game, Nicolo Zaniolo underwent medical assessments that confirmed the rupture of the ACL in his right knee, along with some damage to the meniscus,” the statement read.

“Zaniolo will undergo surgery on Monday.”

Following the injury suffered during tonight’s game, Nicolo Zaniolo underwent medical assessments that confirmed the rupture of the ACL in his right knee, along with some damage to the meniscus. Zaniolo will undergo surgery on Monday. pic.twitter.com/tv0RviTQJR — AS Roma English (@ASRomaEN) January 12, 2020

The 20-year-old made his debut for Italy last March and opened his international account with a brace in the 9-1 rout of Armenia two months ago.

Zaniolo scored four times in 18 Serie A outings this season, along with two further strikes during the group stage of the Europa League.