Roma’s Nicolo Zaniolo suffers serious-looking injury in front of Italy coach Roberto Mancini

Italy coach Roberto Mancini wore an anxious look as an injured Nicolo Zaniolo was taken off on a cart in Roma’s Serie A clash with Juventus.
Nicolo Zaniolo was taken off on a cart after suffering a serious-looking injury in front of Italy coach Roberto Mancini during Roma’s Serie A clash with Juventus on Sunday.
The 20-year-old had his head in his hands as he was withdrawn 36 minutes in after injuring his left leg when Juve defender Matthijs de Ligt halted his progress with a foul on the edge of the penalty area.
Zaniolo had beaten four Juve players during a brilliant run which started near his own penalty area, but De Ligt – himself on for the injured Merih Demiral – stepped out and brought him down with a body check that earned the centre-back a caution.
The Roma midfielder writhed in pain on the edge of the box and needed a cart to be helped off the field, with Mancini, watching on from the stands, wearing a concerned expression.
Zaniolo has scored twice for Italy in his five appearances and had been expected to be a key figure for Mancini during Euro 2020.
Roma were 2-0 down to Juve at the time of Zaniolo’s injury having conceded twice in the opening 10 minutes.
SUBSTITUTION
Nicolo Zaniolo is taken off on the medical cart. Cengiz Under comes on in his place.
0-2 | #RomaJuve pic.twitter.com/cWCcNoKXTU
— AS Roma English (@ASRomaEN) January 12, 2020