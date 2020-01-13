Hellas Verona-Genoa kick-off delayed for lines to be repainted

The Serie A clash between Hellas Verona and Genoa was pushed back as groundstaff were called into action for a painting job

Kick-off for the Serie A clash between Hellas Verona and Genoa was delayed by 15 minutes because the lines to mark the penalty areas were not straight.

The teams were made to wait to get the game under way at the Stadio Marc’Antonio Bentegodi on Sunday while the lines were re-painted by groundstaff.

Originally scheduled to start at 18:00 local time (17:00 GMT), kick-off was pushed back to 18:15.

Verona went into the game 13th in Serie A, eight points clear of the relegation zone and 18th-placed Genoa.