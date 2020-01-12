Mattia Caldara completes Atalanta return after injury-hit Milan spell

Injuries restricted Mattia Caldara’s game time at Milan and he has completed a move back to Atalanta
Mattia Caldara has completed a return to Atalanta from Milan on an initial 18-month loan deal.
Atalanta also have the option to make the move permanent, with reports suggesting the Rossoneri would be due a €15million fee to do so.
Much was expected of Atalanta academy product Caldara when he moved to San Siro in a €35million move from Juventus, which saw Leonardo Bonucci transferred back to the Bianconeri in a similar deal in August 2018.
However, the centre-back has made just two competitive appearances for the Rossoneri, largely due to two serious injuries.
BENTORNATO A CASA, MATTIA!
WELCOME BACK HOME, MATTIA!#WelcomeBackMattia #Caldara#GoAtalantaGo pic.twitter.com/OFF3QXUOLY
— Atalanta B.C. (@Atalanta_BC) January 12, 2020
Caldara sustained an Achilles tendon rupture in September 2018, before rupturing the anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee in April.
A statement from Milan read: “AC Milan announces the agreement for the player Mattia Caldara to join Atalanta on an 18-month loan deal with right to buy.
“AC Milan wishes Mattia the best of luck in his future sporting career.”
Atalanta, who defeated Milan 5-0 last month, drew 1-1 with the Rossoneri’s city rivals Inter on Saturday and are fifth in the Serie A table.
Milan are eighth after a 2-0 win at Cagliari.