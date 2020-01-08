Inter star opens up on future amidst Manchester United interest

Inter Milan striker Lautaro Martinez is currently on the radar of quite a few European giants after a brilliant first half of the season with the Serie A giants. Recently, the Argentine was linked with a move to Manchester United in a rumoured swap deal involving Paul Pogba.

Martinez has now spoken up on his future with Inter, claiming that he is happy at Inter. The 22-year-old has nine goals and three assists in 17 league appearances for the club, which has caught the eye of a host of European clubs. But it does seem that he will stay put for now.

“I am doing my best at Inter. I only focus on giving my all on the pitch,” Martinez told Sky Sport Italia as per Manchester Evening News. “I am happy at Inter. I try to work hard and stay focused. That’s my goal with this club.”

Reports had emerged that Inter manager Antonio Conte was interested in reuniting with former Juventus star Paul Pogba but United weren’t ready to let him leave easily. They instead demanded that Martinez be included in what would be a swap deal. United are on the lookout for January signings as well but are yet to close in on one.