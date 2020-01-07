On Monday, Serie A giants Juventus registered a brilliant 4-0 win against Cagliari to draw level with leaders Inter Milan in terms of points on the Serie A 2019-20 table. Cristiano Ronaldo was the star of the night as he bagged his first-ever Serie A hat-trick, thereby extending his lead over arch-rival Lionel Messi in terms of career hat-tricks.

Watch Ronaldo’s goals against Cagliari on Saturday in the video shared right below (via Serie A on YouTube):

Speaking about the game, sixth-place Cagliari pegged back Maurizio Sarri’s men in the first half, as the score at half-time read 0-0. Ronaldo then opened the scoring just four minutes into the second half, as he beat Sebastian Walukiewicz to Ragnar Klavan’s loose pass at the Cagliari box before rounding goalkeeper Robin Olsen to finish at the bottom corner.

He then added a second from the penalty spot in the 67th minute, before completing his hat-trick fifteen minutes later.

“The year has started very well. The most important thing despite the hat-trick is that the team wins,” the 34-year-old told Sky Sport Italia after the game.

“We played well and created a lot of chances. I am pleased with the hat-trick, but the most important thing was to win and put pressure on Inter [Milan]. The team is getting better, not just in defence but in all areas. We must improve in all aspects, not just one. We are a complete squad and have to work together in every move,” he added further.

Ronaldo now has 56 career hat-tricks, as opposed to Messi who has recorded 53 career hat-tricks till date.

Quotes via Sportstar.