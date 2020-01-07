Ragnar Klavan gifted Cristiano Ronaldo an opener as his hat-trick helped secure a 4-0 win that put Juventus back on top of Serie A.

Cristiano Ronaldo got his 2020 up and running with a hat-trick as Ragnar Klavan’s error helped gift Juventus a 4-0 win over Cagliari, sending the champions back above Inter at the Serie A summit.

Despite a dominant first-half display, Juve – who were defeated by Lazio in the Supercoppa Italiana in their final match of 2019 – were unable to find a way through before Klavan’s calamity.

But once presented with a clear chance, Ronaldo made no mistake, keeping his composure to beat Robin Olsen, who was beaten again by the former Real Madrid star from the spot in the 67th minute.

Ronaldo’s penalty came after Giovanni Simeone almost snatched an equaliser against the run of play, but a strike from substitute Gonzalo Higuain and a composed third from Ronaldo comfortably ensured Juve made it 30 consecutive home league matches without defeat.

5 – For the first time Cristiano Ronaldo has scored in five games in a row with Juventus in Serie A. Continuous. #JuveCagliari — OptaPaolo (@OptaPaolo) January 6, 2020

Having kept out an Aaron Ramsey volley, Olsen pulled off a fantastic from Ronaldo’s 30th-minute header, although any goal from that attack would have been subject to a VAR check for offside.

Olsen was beaten with 10 minutes of the first half remaining, only for Merih Demiral’s header to clatter the crossbar.

Yet Cagliari’s run ran out four minutes after the restart – Ronaldo latching onto Klavan’s dreadful pass before coolly rounding Olsen and drilling home.

Klavan’s day nearly turned from bad to worse a few moments later, as Olsen’s save from Paulo Dybala’s strike deflected towards goal off the hapless defender, but Cagliari’s goalkeeper sparred him further embarrassment.

Simeone’s header against the crossbar offered Juve a warning, though Cagliari’s hopes of a comeback were extinguished when Ronaldo slotted in from the spot after Marko Rog upended Dybala.

Juve were not finished, though, and less than a minute after Higuain’s low effort spun in off Klavan, Ronaldo was on hand to slide in his third and complete the rout.

Cagliari’s was Joao Pedro denied a stoppage-time consolation by the left upright.