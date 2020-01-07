Juventus chief Paratici rules out Adrien Rabiot, Emre Can exits

Adrien Rabiot and Emre Can have been linked with moves away from Juventus, but Fabio Paratici says there are no plans to let them leave.

Juventus are unlikely to allow either Adrien Rabiot or Emre Can to leave the club in the January transfer window, according to chief executive officer Fabio Paratici.

Both Rabiot – signed on a free transfer from Paris Saint-Germain in the close season – and Can have struggled to cement themselves as regular starters under Maurizio Sarri so far this season.

Rabiot has featured 10 times in total in Serie A, while Can, who was left out of Juve’s Champions League squad, has played seven league matches so far, and the pair have both been linked with moves away from Turin.

However, Paratici is adamant neither player will leave this month, though confirmed there has been interest.

“I can exclude Emre Can leaving, as he will certainly remain with us,” Paratici told Sky Italia prior to Juve’s encounter with Cagliari on Monday.

“On an international level, he is one of the most wanted players, but I think he can be important for our project.

“Rabiot arrived here after not playing for eight months. It’s only natural on a physical level he should take time to adapt. He paid the price for that, but he has done well when used.

“We are confident, he is an important player and a guarantee for Juve, not a question mark or a doubt. We have an important squad, with a lot of competition for places, and that’s how it should be at this level.”

Juve have already secured their first signing for next season, agreeing a deal to bring in Atalanta midfielder Dejan Kulusevski, who is on loan at Parma this term, and at a reported €35million plus add ons, Paratici believes Juve have got a bargain.

“We would’ve liked to bring him to Juve straight away, but there was already a clear agreement from the start of the negotiations,” Paratici told Sky Sport Italia.

“We are happy and knew full well he’d remain at Parma. He is an important player for the future of Juve and we are very happy with this deal.”