Lazio equal club record for successive Serie A wins

A 2-1 victory at Brescia on Sunday moved Lazio within three points of the top two sides in Serie A, Inter and Juventus.

Lazio’s 2-1 victory at Brescia levelled the club’s record for successive Serie A wins at nine.

Mario Balotelli put the struggling hosts in front on Sunday, but the game turned before half-time when Andrea Cistana was dismissed after fouling Felipe Caicedo in the box, with Ciro Immobile converting the resulting penalty.

Serie A’s top scorer then struck the winner in the first minute of added time, Immobile taking his tally for the season to 18 in the league.

The last time a player was so prolific at this stage of a Serie A season was back in 1959, when Antonio Valentin Angelillo was in fine form for Inter.

Lazio won nine games in a row during the 1998-99 season under Sven-Goran Eriksson, but they narrowly missed out on the title to Milan.

