Reports: Cristiano Ronaldo set to be offered three-year contract extension by Juventus

Juventus superstar Cristiano Ronaldo is reportedly set to be offered a contract extension by the Serie A giants which would see him play in the Italian league for three more years. Ronaldo had joined the Turin-based side in 2018 after a trophy-laden nine-year stint with Real Madrid.

According to reports in Corriere dello Sport, Juventus are preparing a three-year contract extension offer for the Portuguese star. Currently 34 years of age, he could end up playing until the age of 38 for the club, if he chooses to accept the offer. It would see him stay in Italy at least until 2023.

The former Manchester United star has hinted that he would like to play until the age of 40 or 41 in the past and he could well be on his way to achieving the target if he does sign on the contract extension. The report claims that the three-year contract extension will have an option of extending it by another year as well.

“I don’t think about that [retiring]. Maybe I can leave my career next year … but I can also play up to 40 or 41. I don’t know. What I always say is to enjoy the moment. The gift is excellent, and I have to continue to enjoy it,” Ronaldo had said in August last year.