Reports: Manchester United dealt major blow as Juventus agree deal for Serie A star

Manchester United appear to have fallen short in the transfer window once again as one of their midfield targets has reportedly agreed a deal to sign with Juventus.

Reports from Italy suggest that despite strong interest from huge clubs such as Inter Milan and Manchester United, Dejan Kulusevski will join Serie A Champions Juventus.

La Juventus ha in pugno Dejan Kulusevski: intesa con l’Atalanta per 35 milioni più ricchi bonus e c’è l’ok del giocatore, il colpo a sorpresa è al traguardo ⚪️⚫️ @SkySport @DiMarzio #Kulusevski — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) December 30, 2019

The agreement has been made with Atalanta which suggests that Kulusevski will join Juve for €35m with a further €9m in bonuses and will add an extra dimension to the Bianconeri midfield.

The Swede is on loan at Parma till the end of the season, but is expected to complete his move to Juventus in June 2020 and should be an important member of Maurizio Sarri’s side from next season onwards.

Though there was no formal offer from United, the Red Devils were linked with Kulusevski, especially after their failure to sign Erling Braut Haaland from Red Bull Salzburg recently.

Inter Milan also made an offer of €25m plus bonuses for the talented Kulusevski, but the Old Lady have come up trumps.