Social media reacts as Cristiano Ronaldo sports ‘man-bun’ in training

Cristiano Ronaldo is looking to put a mediocre year behind him, as he prepares for 2020. The Juventus star was snubbed again for the Ballon d’Or and endured multiple injuries throughout the year. However, the Portuguese star is ready for a fresh start and has sported a fresh hairstyle for the same. Fans, however, have had a lot to say about it.

Cristiano Ronaldo appeared in the latest Juventus training with the infamous ‘man-bun’, sending the social media in a frenzy. Some compared him to ex-teammate Gareth Bale while others did so to former Arsenal and Juventus player, Nicklas Bendtner.

Here are some of the best reactions to his new hairstyle from Twitter:

What has Ronaldo done to his hair??? — Vinny (@MBECHUu) December 30, 2019

2020

Isn't ready for Christiano Ronaldo.

That new hair style 👍 pic.twitter.com/at8zff4H7g — Yeko🇺🇬 (@Ssakayekoyada) December 30, 2019

Ronaldo new hair 😂 pic.twitter.com/XCYbO6DdpY — Mourad Gargouri (@mouradgargouri) December 30, 2019

What is Ronaldo doing with his hair ffs? — Wallace (@offwallace) December 30, 2019

WTF is Ronaldo doing with the hair 😂 https://t.co/2dgI58RD27 — Simeon Coyne🇮🇪🎄☃️🎅 (@JuveMetal32) December 29, 2019

Ronaldo really thinks that copying the Lord's hairstyle will redeem his carrier? pic.twitter.com/yRG33kDvyu — Dallos 🇭🇺 (@BarcaHUN) December 30, 2019

Oh @Cristiano Ronaldo, Please Lose The Man Bun. It's The Worst Possible Hairstyle Adopted By Man.

So Ugly 🙁😦😵 — J CFC 🕵️‍♀️ (@crankydude07) December 30, 2019

Cristiano Ronaldo is currently back in training at Juventus after flying out to Dubai for the Globe Soccer Awards. The Juventus star was named the Men’s Player of the Year at the ceremony after missing out on the 2019 Ballon d’Or. He is expected to be involved in the Bianconeri’s next Serie A match against surprise package of the season – Cagliari.

Juventus currently sit second in the league behind Antonio Conte’s Inter Milan. Both teams have the exact same number of points – forty-two – after seventeen games, albeit Inter lead their rivals on goal difference.