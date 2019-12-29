Cristiano Ronaldo reveals his career of choice after football retirement

Juventus superstar Cristiano Ronaldo has revealed the career he would like to take up after retiring from football. Though the Portuguese was quick to add that he has no intention of retiring any time soon, if and when he does hang his boots, he would like to work in a movie.

Ronaldo was speaking at the Dubai Sports Conference when he revealed that he would like to try his hands at acting after retiring from the sport. He added that while previously, players retired at around 30-32 years of age, some go on to play till 40 in today’s time, hinting that he has no plans of retirement yet.

“When I quit football I would like to resume my studies. I focus a lot on studying, on learning, because unfortunately the studies I have done can’t give answer all the questions I have in mind,” he said as reported by Daily Mail.

“One thing that fascinates me is to want to try acting in a film,” he added.

“I have never had a bad season in my life, since I am always ready to face challenges. I always play with the intention of winning. The moment my body no longer responds in the right way on the pitch, then it will be time for me to stop.

“Many years ago the ideal age to retire was 30 or 32, now you still see players aged 40.”