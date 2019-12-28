Cristiano Ronaldo reveals what he wants to do after retiring from football

Cristiano Ronaldo is still going strong despite being thirty-four years of age. The Juventus star is among the best players in Europe at the moment and is looking to mount another title charge with his teammates. However, retirement from the sport isn’t too far for the forward, who has now revealed his dream post-football.

Juventus star Cristiano Ronaldo has revealed that he would want to act in a movie after his retirement from the sport, stating it as a challenge for him.

“Several years ago, the age of playing football was until 30 to 32, but now you find those who are 40 years old playing on the field,” Ronaldo said at the Dubai International Sports Conference. (AS)

“The moment my body is no longer responding in the right way on the field, then it would be the time to leave. I aspire to continue my studies after retiring from football.

“One of the things that I seek to challenge myself in, for example, is acting in a movie. I hope I live more than 50 years to learn new things and face different challenges and try to find solutions for them.”

Presently, Ronaldo is trying to win the Serie A and the UEFA Champions League with Juventus.