Cristiano Ronaldo to Hollywood? Juventus star wants acting future

Juventus and Portugal star Cristiano Ronaldo has revealed he would like to act in a movie after he retires.

Cristiano Ronaldo might have been criticised for some theatrics during his career, but the Juventus and Portugal star has revealed he wants to try his hand at acting for real.

The 34-year-old, who had something of a reputation for diving when he first joined Manchester United as a teenager, has already reached double figures in league goals for Juventus this campaign, the 14th straight season he has hit such a milestone.

Ronaldo therefore shows no signs of slowing down, though he admits he will retire when he is unable to perform the way he wants.

When that day comes, the forward will seek to realise his dream of making it big in Hollywood.

Speaking at the Dubai International Sports Conference, Ronaldo said: “Several years ago, the age of playing football was until 30 to 32, but now you find those who are 40 years old playing on the field.

“The moment my body is no longer responding in the right way on the field, then it would be the time to leave.

“I aspire to continue my studies after retiring from football.

“One of the things that I seek to challenge myself in, for example, is acting in a movie.

“I hope I live more than 50 years to learn new things and face different challenges and try to find solutions for them.”

Five-time Ballon d’Or winner Ronaldo has won Champions Leagues with both United and Real Madrid, and league titles in England, Spain and Italy.

The former Sporting CP forward, a European champion with Portugal in 2016 and a winner of the inaugural Nations League Finals this year, believes such sustained success is down to his drive.

“The love of football is the main motive in achieving all the titles I ever won,” he added.

“There are no special miracles or secrets in my success story, or any other success story. Rather, it is a great dedication to what you do.

“At the age of 34, I still have that fitness through diligence and hard work to get titles.”