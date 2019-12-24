Romelu Lukaku reveals what Cristiano Ronaldo told him about Serie A before Inter Milan move

Inter Milan striker Romelu Lukaku has revealed what Juventus superstar Cristiano Ronaldo told him about Serie A before the Belgian’s move to Italy from Manchester United. Lukaku made a €65 million-worth move to Inter in the summer transfer window earlier this year.

The 26-year-old, who has 12 goals in 17 Serie A appearances, revealed that Ronaldo told him that Serie A is the most difficult league to score goals in the world. The Juventus star apparently called the Italian league ‘the hardest defensive league’.

“He [Ronaldo] told me this is the hardest defensive League in the world,” Lukaku said in an interview with New York Times.

The former Everton striker went on to add that if Ronaldo terms it the toughest place, then it must be so as he has scored goals everywhere. Lukaku even termed the Serie A ‘harder than England’ before adding that though the Premier League is more intense, in Italy it is all about pattern of play.

“He said he has scored goals everywhere, but this was the toughest place to do it, and if Cristiano Ronaldo think it’s difficult, then it must be really difficult.

“It’s harder than England. The football is more intense there, but here everything is pattern of play.”