Milan’s Atalanta thrashing their worst Serie A loss for 21 years

Not since 1998 had Milan suffered a worse loss in Serie A than they did to Atalanta on Sunday.

Milan’s 5-0 hammering at the hands of Atalanta was their worst defeat in Serie A for 21 years.

Josip Ilicic scored twice, while Alejandro Gomez, Mario Pasalic and Luis Muriel were also on target for the rampant hosts in Bergamo.

It was a day Stefano Pioli and his dejected Rossoneri will want to forget and it marked just the fourth time in the club’s history they have been beaten by a five-goal margin.

The last such instance was in May 1998 when Roma hammered Milan in the capital with goals from Vincent Candela, Luigi Di Biagio (2), Paulo Sergio and Marco Delvecchio.