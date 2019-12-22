Impressive performances in the Champions League have seen Dani Olmo linked with European heavyweights, but he is trying to stay focused.

Dani Olmo has revealed his admiration for Juventus and Milan but says he is not focusing on a move away from Dinamo Zagreb.

Barcelona academy product Olmo has scored eight times in 22 appearances for Dinamo this term and starred for Spain in their European Under-21 Championship triumph.

The 21-year-old’s form earned him a first senior cap for Spain last month and has seen him linked with a number of heavyweight clubs, including Manchester City and Barca.

A move to Serie A is also a possibility, though, with Olmo saying he is a big fan of the league – and particularly Juve and Milan.

“I follow Serie A a lot. In Croatia, they broadcast all the matches on television,” he told Calciomercato. “It is a very attractive championship as the teams give a great show.

“I have always admired great teams like Juventus and Milan. But I also like Inter, Roma and Napoli. They are teams that play good football.”

When asked whether he would like to play in the Italy’s top flight in the near future, Olmo said: “We will see. Serie A is one of the best championships in the world. I would like to play in a club that strongly focuses on me, believes in my abilities.”

However, Olmo is keen to avoid getting distracted by transfer rumours and is focused on continuing his impressive form.

“I don’t think about it much, I’m almost alien to all these voices,” he said. “I only think about playing football, my agent and my father take care of other things.”