Maurizio Sarri responds to Massimiliano Allegri: Tactics are irrelevant? Don’t tell Andrea Agnelli!

Massimiliano Allegri this week suggested tactical systems are irrelevant, which Maurizio Sarri joked could see his salary reduced.

Maurizio Sarri responded to Massimiliano Allegri’s claims that tactical systems are irrelevant by joking he hopes Juventus president Andrea Agnelli did not read the interview.

Allegri this week said the tactics that dominate Italian football are “bull****” and the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo and Paulo Dybala should be given a free licence to do as they wish.

But Sarri, who replaced Allegri as Bianconeri coach in June, insisted the role of a coach is to get the best out of the squad at his disposal.

“I hope the president didn’t see that or our wages will suffer a lot,” he said at Saturday’s news conference.

“I agree that a coach doesn’t need to transform players, but he must have an affect on a team while respecting the characteristics of individual players.

The day the Bianconeri Joya was born! @PauDybala_JR‘s debut #SupercoppaItaliana goal v Lazio pic.twitter.com/d0CTHoQWHm — JuventusFC (@juventusfcen) December 21, 2019

“They are personal opinions, ways of understanding different work.”

Juventus are in action for the final time this calendar year on Sunday when they face Lazio in the Supercoppa Italiana in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

The reigning Serie A champions enter the clash with the Coppa Italia holders on a run of three successive wins in all competitions, and Sarri said he is now starting to enjoy himself in Turin.

“I’m not sure if we have gone forwards or backwards since last season, but lately, in training and in games, I am having fun,” he said.

“That’s because the team are playing the way I have asked. If I am enjoying myself, it suggests we have some weaknesses but we can work on them and solve them.

“The goal must always be a feeling of utopia, never being entirely happy and always having something to improve on.”

Ronaldo, Dybala and Gonzalo Higuain started together against Udinese and Sampdoria, but Sarri is expecting a different type of test against Lazio, the only team to have inflicted defeat on the Bianconeri this term.

“We have conceded two goals over the last three games, one in the 95th minute,” he said. “We are not leaking goals every five minutes, but we are making mistakes.

“We strangely tend to conceded when defending deep, rather than with a high press. I find it difficult to understand, and we need to work and improve on it.

“Lazio are strong physically and tactically – it’s incredible they’re not in the Champions League.

“They have one of the strongest midfields in the world, plus [Ciro] Immobile, who has 17 goals in 16 games.”