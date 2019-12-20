Stats show Cristiano Ronaldo’s jumping header against Sampdoria only his second-highest ever

Cristiano Ronaldo keeps on setting standards, year after year, proving that even at thirty-four he is one of the best, and most athletic, players in the world. The Juventus star recently stunned fans when he jumped a whopping 2.56 meters in the air to score from a header, which happens to be his second-highest jump ever!

Statistics show that Cristiano Ronaldo jumped 2.56 meters in the air to score a header against Sampdoria. However, it happens to be only his second-highest jump ever, with the Portuguese international recording close to three meters six years earlier.

Sky Sports, via GiveMeSport, reports that Ronaldo jumped 2.93 meters in the air to score when Real Madrid met Manchester United in the UEFA Champions League back in 2013. The Portugal captain, who was visiting his former club, set his personal best that day, as his side won the tie on aggregate.

Furthermore, Ronaldo has recorded a height of above 2.40 meters on three other occasions. His victims on all three occasions were Osasuna in Copa del Rey, Wales in the UEFA Euro, and Torino in Serie A.

Ronaldo’s header ensured a win for Juventus against Claudio Ranieri’s Sampdoria. The Old Lady beat their opponents by two goals to one to return to the top of the summit.