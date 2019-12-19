Juventus star Cristiano Ronaldo reveals origin of “Siii” celebration

Juventus were able to get the better of Sampdoria in Serie A by a scoreline of 2-1 on Wednesday night, thanks to a sensational header by none other than Cristiano Ronaldo. The Portuguese superstar has never been shy in celebrating his goals, and has now discussed a unique celebration.

Ronaldo’s “siii” celebration went viral a few years ago when he introduced it while he was still at Real Madrid, and has now gone into a bit of detail about how it originated in the first place.

“Sii” translates simply to “yes” from Spanish to English, and has become synonymous with Ronaldo’s goal celebration since he brought it out at Real Madrid.

“I started saying it when I was at Real Madrid,” Ronaldo said in a snippet from an interview to DAZN that is yet to air in its entirety.

“When we all won, they, said ‘siiii!’. I started saying it, I don’t know why. It came naturally to me.

“I remember the preseason in Los Angeles. We played against Chelsea, I scored a goal and I did this (the “siii” celebration).

“People asked me: ‘why did you do it?’ I don’t know. I did it, I turned around, but naturally, because I always say that the best things happen in a natural way.”