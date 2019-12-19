WATCH: Cristiano Ronaldo “suspends air” to score sensational header for Juventus vs Sampdoria

Cristiano Ronaldo is making a habit of proving us wrong. It seemed that an injury niggle would end up derailing his season at Juventus, but CR7 has shut his critics up the only way he knows how.

Juventus took on Sampdoria away from home in Serie A, and Ronaldo proved his class yet again, scoring a sensational header that ended up being the winning goal for the Bianconeri in a tricky fixture in the league.

Cristiano Ronaldo literally suspended in the air to get this goal. Watch the Slo-mo 😱😱🐐 pic.twitter.com/QJYqVvqtcp — Obiora With Another (@OBIORAOFFICIAL) December 18, 2019

In the 45th minute of the match, when it seemed like a cross into the box had gone beyond him, Ronaldo somehow managed to utilise all his neck muscles together, coupled with incredible leaping ability, to head the ball home for his side.

On a night when Lionel Messi was out competing against Ronaldo’s former side Real Madrid in El Clasico, it was CR7 who stole the show while playing for a different team in a different league, proving why he remains one of the best. Take a look at this again.