Cristiano Ronaldo’s agent reveals which club he could end career at

InCristiano Ronaldo has already had an incredible career that has seen him win five UEFA Champions League (UCL) crowns and five Ballon d’Or awards. Naturally, the next question to be asked is when his retirement will come.

According to Ronaldo’s agent, the Portuguese superstar could end his career at Juventus, his current club, considering the fact that his contract in Turin runs till 2022.

By that time Ronaldo would be 37 years old and nearing the end of his career for sure, so it might well be the Italian giants where he hangs up his boots.

‘Ronaldo’s fitness is improving’ – Sarri

“At Juve, he is happy, there is a great coach [Maurizio Sarri],” Ronaldo’s agent Jorge Mendes told Sky Sport Italia.

“Yes, he could end his career at Juventus. He has signed a contract.”

After a slight dip in form, CR7 has hit his stride once again, scoring twice as Juve beat Udinese 3-1 in Serie A, taking his tally to 11 goals in 19 appearances for this season.

Ronaldo has won trophies everywhere he has been since arriving at Old Trafford in 2003, going on to win the Ballon d’Or award for the first time in his career in 2008, the same year Manchester United lifted the UCL trophy as well.