WATCH: Cristiano Ronaldo refuses to wear Juventus captain’s armband, hands it to teammate instead

Cristiano Ronaldo scored twice for Juventus as the Bianconeri beat Udinese 3-1 in Serie A at home on Sunday, and the match saw a rather interesting moment take place as well.

In the second half, Juve skipper Leonardo Bonucci had to be replaced by Matthijs de Ligt, seemingly due to an injury, and after the captain went off, his armband had to come to somebody.

It appeared to go to Cristiano Ronaldo, who would have been a wise pick, but the Portuguese was having none of it, instead running to his teammate Blaise Matuidi and handing him the armband.

The reason for this was that Ronaldo wanted a player who had represented Juventus for a longer period of time to have the honour of captaining the team rather than himself, who joined only in the summer of 2018. Pure class. Take a look.

As can be heard, the stadium was cheering and clapping as CR7 showed humility and respect to his teammates despite being the reason that the team was winning the game.

Despite a slow start to this particular Serie A season, Ronaldo appears to have found his stride once again, and is back in goal scoring form for the Old Lady.