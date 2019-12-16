Fiorentina 1-1 Inter: Dusan Vlahovic lifts Viola as Serie A title race takes another turn

Inter are now level on points with Juventus at the top of Serie A after they failed to overcome Fiorentina, who equalised in stoppage time.

Dusan Vlahovic scored a spectacular late equaliser as Fiorentina fought back to draw 1-1 with Inter and hand Juventus a boost in the Serie A title race.

Borja Valero’s early strike against his former club looked set to be enough to claim the points for Inter, who had temporarily fallen into second place due to Juve’s comfortable win over Udinese earlier on Sunday.

However, having seen a goal ruled out by the VAR before squandering several gilt-edged chances, Antonio Conte’s side were unable to double their lead.

Fiorentina took full advantage as teenager Vlahovic stepped up with a sensational solo strike in stoppage time to secure a lifeline for under-pressure coach Vincenzo Montella while ensuring Inter could only move level on points with Juve at the top.

91′ 39” – Dusan #Vlahovic goal is the latest conceded by Inter in Serie A since the Veretout’s one (Fiorentina-Inter, February 2019, 100′ 7”). Final #FiorentinaInter — OptaPaolo (@OptaPaolo) December 15, 2019

Inter took just eight minutes to hit the front as Valero wrongfooted Nikola Milenkovic and kept his cool to slot past Bartlomiej Dragowski at his near post.

Fiorentina were then handed a reprieve when the VAR spotted Romelu Lukaku had strayed offside before racing in behind and teeing up Lautaro Martinez, who finished calmly but saw the goal overturned.

Dragowski made an outstanding save to again deny Inter a second before the break, lunging to his right to drag Lukaku’s header off the line, while Martinez had a further chance to make it 2-0 shortly after the hour, only to direct a close-range header wide.

Samir Handanovic had to be alert to get down to Gaetano Castrovilli’s long-range effort, yet Fiorentina’s hopes should have been ended by Lukaku, who failed to beat Dragowski from point-blank range.

Inter were duly made to pay as Vlahovic burst forward from inside Fiorentina’s half before planting a firm finish beyond Handanovic to send the home crowd into raptures.

The Nerazzurri’s hopes of beating Genoa next Saturday had already been dealt a blow as Martinez was booked and consequently suspended in a frustrating finale.

What does it mean? Nerazzurri’s profligacy proves costly

The corresponding fixture in 2018-19 was one of the matches of the season, as an encounter dominated by VAR controversy and some stunning goals ultimately finished 3-3.

However, Sunday’s meeting should have been an altogether more comfortable encounter for Inter, who passed up great chances either side of the interval. Should this title race go down to the wire, this result could well be one Conte looks back on with huge regrets.

Vlahovic comes to the fore in style

Inter goalscorer Valero put in a wonderfully accomplished display for the visitors, but it was 19-year-old Vlahovic who ultimately stole the show. His goal, which came two minutes into stoppage time, had everything – pace, skill and an unerring finish to boot.

588 – Borja Valero has found the net after 588 days without scoring in Serie A (the last was back on 6/5/2018): now he is the oldest central midfielder to score a goal in the current league. Expert. #FiorentinaInter — OptaPaolo (@OptaPaolo) December 15, 2019

After a bright start to the campaign, Federico Chiesa has tailed off, and despite some promising runs in the first half, the Italy international failed to have any impact before being subbed off just prior to the hour. To make matters worse, his replacement proved Fiorentina’s hero.

What’s next?

Inter round off 2019 at home to Genoa on Saturday, while Fiorentina finish off their year against Roma a day earlier.