Wojciech Szczesny out of Juventus-Udinese match with shoulder problem

Juventus goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny

Gianluigi Buffon appears set to continue in goal for Juventus, who have ruled Wojciech Szczesny out of the home game against Udinese.

Juventus goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny will miss the Serie A clash with Udinese after feeling discomfort in his right shoulder ahead of Sunday’s game.

In a statement on social media, Juve said Szczesny reported the problem on the morning of the match and will be rested as a precaution.

Gianluigi Buffon looks set to start in goal at Allianz Stadium after completing 90 minutes in the midweek Champions League win over Bayer Leverkusen.

The 41-year-old kept a clean sheet in Germany but made a glaring error in his last Serie A appearance, the 2-2 draw against Sassuolo on December 1.

Mattia Perin has been added to the matchday squad as Maurizio Sarri’s men aim to overtake leaders Inter, who visit Fiorentina later on Sunday.

