Adriano Galliani confirms audacious Monza offer for free agent Zlatan Ibrahimovic

Monza are serious about signing Zlatan Ibrahimovic as Adriano Galliani and Silvio Berlusconi aim to reunite with the former Milan striker.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic has been offered the chance to join ex-Milan associates Silvio Berlusconi and Adriano Galliani at third-tier Monza on a two-and-a-half-year deal.

Galliani, the Rossoneri’s former chief executive, said he had spoken with the Swede in an audacious attempt to lure him to the Serie C side.

Confirmation of the contract offer comes after former Milan owner Berlusconi, who purchased Monza in 2018, publicly outlined his desire to reunite with Ibrahimovic.

The 38-year-old has been a free agent since leaving LA Galaxy after two seasons in MLS.

“After Berlusconi gave me a mandate, I made the offer to [Ibrahimovic’s agent] Mino Raiola,” Galliani, now CEO at Monza, told Corriere della Sera.

“He suggested I talk about it directly with Zlatan, who I speak with every night.”

Galliani explained his pitch: “Come to us, stay six months in Serie C. Then next year we go up to Serie B and in two seasons we are in Serie A.”

Monza are on track to win promotion this term, but signing Ibrahimovic would still represent a major surprise.

The former Barcelona, Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester United star has been heavily linked with either a return to Milan or a move to Napoli.

Rumoured suitors Bologna have ruled themselves out of the race, with director Walter Sabatini telling Tuttomercatoweb: “Ibrahimovic will not be coming to Bologna. He has made other choices.”