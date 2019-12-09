On Monday, Juventus superstar Cristiano Ronaldo’s son Cristiano Ronaldo Jr won a football tournament with the Juventus Under-9 team, thereby showing all signs of following in his famous father’s footsteps.

Ronaldo Jr was also named the best striker of the tournament, for scoring three goals throughout the tournament.

Check out the tweets below:

🏆 #Juventus, i Pulcini 2010 di Mr. Comito primi classificati al Trofeo Cavour. GIRONE

✅ 8-0 🆚 #Poirino Lenci | ⚽️⚽️⚽️Sassoli ⚽️⚽️Ronaldo Jr ⚽️⚽️Catino ⚽️Vidzivashets

✅ 3-0 🆚 #Bra | ⚽️Ronaldo Jr ⚽️Sassoli ⚽️Catino ⬇️⬇️⬇️ pic.twitter.com/7l35ycuctG — Giovani Bianconeri (@GiovaniBN) December 8, 2019

Juventus U9's won the "Cavour Trophy" title, beating Chieri 3-2 in the final. Cristiano Ronaldo Jr scored three goals throughout the tournament and was named the best striker of the competition. Ronaldo a proud dad. [@bianconeribra] pic.twitter.com/RAOxpueO8b — Juventus News – Juvefc.com (@juvefcdotcom) December 8, 2019

Afterwards, Cristiano Ronaldo himself took to Instagram to post a picture of his son with his “best striker” award.

“I’m a proud daddy,” the Juventus ace wrote alongside the picture. Take a look:

According to Football Talent Scout information, Ronaldo Jr. has incredible stats for his age.

He has made just 28 appearances for the Juventus Under-9 team so far, but has already recorded 58 goals and 18 assists.

However, earlier this year, Cristiano Ronaldo claimed that his son will struggle to be as good as him at football.

Speaking to beIN Sports as reported by The Sun, the 33-year-old Portuguese superstar and five-time Ballon d’Or winner said: “I hope that Cristiano can be like his father. He says he will be better than I, but I think it will be difficult.”

The 34-year-old recently lost out on the race for the 2019 Ballon d’Or title, finishing third behind Lionel Messi who lifted the trophy for a record sixth time in his career, as Liverpool’s Virgil van Dijk came second.