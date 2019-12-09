Reports: Zlatan Ibrahimovic to join Serie A giants, contract details emerge

Zlatan Ibrahimovic looks set to return to European football after a brief stint in Major League Soccer (MLS) with LA Galaxy, and it appears he will return to Serie A.

Ibrahimovic spent a substantial portion of his long career as a professional footballer in Italy with the likes of Inter and AC Milan, and it appears he could be heading back to one of those clubs.

AC Milan have reportedly offered the Swede a route back to top level football, and will provide him with a two year contract and a salary of €3million this season rising to €6million next season.

However, Gianluca Di Marzio also reports that Napoli and Bologna are in negotiations to sign the striker, and want his experience to aid their revival this season in Serie A.

Earlier, Ibrahimovic himself revealed that he will be heading back to Italy soon.

“I will go to a team that has to win again, that has to renew its history, that is looking for of a challenge against all. Only then will I be able to find the necessary stimuli to surprise you again…. As a footballer it is not just a matter of choosing a team, there are other factors that must square. Even in the interests of my family … See you soon in Italy,” he said.