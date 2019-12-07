Veteran striker Fabio Quagliarella signs new Sampdoria deal

At the age of 36, Fabio Quagliarella has signed a new contract with Sampdoria that runs until June 2021.

Italy international Fabio Quagliarella has signed a new contract with Sampdoria, the Serie A club have announced.

The veteran’s deal runs until June 2021, by which point Quagliarella will be 38.

He joined Samp for a second spell in 2016 and has made a combined 184 appearances for the club across the two stints, scoring 78 times.

Former Torino, Napoli and Juventus striker Quagliarella was top scorer in Serie A last year for the first time in his career, beating Duvan Zapata, Krzysztof Piatek and Cristiano Ronaldo with his 26 goals.

That form led to him winning a recall to the Italy team in March, when he won his first cap in nine years.

He became Italy’s oldest scorer later that month when he netted against Liechtenstein at the age of 36 years and 54 days.