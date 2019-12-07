Maurizio Sarri reveals which two Juventus stars cannot play with Cristiano Ronaldo

Maurizio Sarri has spoken out after Juventus fans demanded that Cristiano Ronaldo, Paulo Dybala and Gonzalo Higuain start for the Bianconeri together in games this season. Clearly, he isn’t too optimistic.

According to the Italian boss, starting with those three in attack in simply won’t work considering the shape Juventus tend to play with in games, and the individual characteristics of all three forward players.

“Right now, playing three forwards is difficult due to the characteristics of the players,” he revealed in a media conference.

“You can’t prohibit Dybala from dropping deep, and at the same time Cristiano’s characteristics are not to play too central. We must take some precautions to fill the penalty area more.”

Sarri working daily to enhance Ronaldo-Dybala on-pitch dynamic

Sarri also spoke about his side’s future in Serie A and the UEFA Champions League (UCL) after a draw with Sassuolo.

“It’s normal that after Champions League games there’s a drop in energy, mentality and confidence,” he said.

“But from what I’ve seen in training I’m confident. As always, we have to respond on the pitch, getting three points is always important regardless of the game.

“It will be an important matchday for the teams high up in the table, I hope that our motivations are high.

“Lazio are a strong team with great quality. They are the best in Italy and among the best in Europe for getting into the last 25 metres. We need to keep them away from our area because they are very dangerous.

“Based on the average amount of points that they are picking up, Lazio have to be in the conversation for the fight for top.

“I expect a strong approach from Lazio, who will be very determined. We will have to resist it, come out and dictate the game how we want to.”